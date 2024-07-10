Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist comments on today’s non-announcement about the OCR. But what about the prospects for Aug 14, Oct 9 and Nov 27? Plus, we touch on his recent tough talk on education (or the lack of it) and the cost it is having on our society and economy.





Todd Charteris and Trina Parker:

We announce the winner of the Rabobank Good Deeds Competition - the Te Mata Tennis Club - in a small rural community near Raglan in the Waikato.

The tennis club was strong in the 1970s through to the 1990s however in the late 90s the community club dwindled in numbers and the court condition deteriorated due to lack of use, and maintenance, leading to the eventual club cessation, with the last AGM in 2003.

There has been significant population growth in Te Mata over the last 15 years, as well as increased interest in tennis, and a group of locals - including a representative from the nearby school - recently re-established the club committee and started discussions around upgrading the courts.

A project plan has now been developed to resurface the courts and upgrade the facilities.

Karen Williams:

Wairarapa arable farmer, and former Vice President of Federated Farmers, yarns about her farmer mate Jamie Strang and his wonderful fundraising effort for Farmstrong.

Listen below:



