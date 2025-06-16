Emma Higgins:
Rabobank’s senior dairy analyst comments on the bank’s latest Dairy Quarterly (Q2) Report - Too Good To Be True?
And despite a strong start to 2025, downside risks are expected to emerge over the coming months.
Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:
Today’s farmer/politician panel reflect on a great week at Fieldays.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weatherman is the (justly deserved) 2025 Agricultural Communicator of the Year.
Cheyne Gillooly:
We catch up with the new chief executive of Young Farmers on his first day on the tools, ahead of the Grand Final in Invercargill on July 3-5.
