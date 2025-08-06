Advertisement
Labelling rules ease for genetically-modified food made without adding new DNA

By Monique Steele
RNZ
4 mins to read

Food produced using new breeding techniques, including gene editing, will not need to be labelled as "GM" on the food label. Photo / 123rf

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The appetite for food made with the use of gene technologies will be tested in New Zealand amid ongoing regulatory reform and an easing of food labelling requirements.

After public consultation, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) approved updated definitions for

