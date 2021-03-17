Kumeroa Sheep Dog Trials a test of wills and training

Tim Hutchinson and Smoke on their way to winning the Maiden Short Head and Yard.

Pic 2: BTG220321DT2 Caption: He even got them through the bridge.

Pic 3: BTG220321DT3 Caption: This is why a heading dog is called an eye dog "Blaze" and the sheep lock gazes as Shane Robinson patiently holds the gate.

Pic 4: BTG220321DT4 Caption: "Blaze" wins – the sheep are yarded.

Pic 5: BTG220321DT5 Caption: Tim Hutchinson and "Smoke" on their way to winning the Maiden Short Head and Yard.

Pic 6: BTG220321DT6 Caption: Three wise men came to help from left Councillor Peter Johns, Kumeroa Club volunteer Neil Candy and Club Patron Graham Ramsden

By Dave Murdoch

They say a dog is a man's best friend and in dog trialling it is never more evident. Put together a farmer with sheep to be moved, a dog that loves to please and sheep that don't particularly want to be moved and you can witness a drama as good as any sports game or movie thriller.

This was best witnessed during the Short Head and Yard event on Friday, March 12, when Kumeroa was the venue for the latest set of dog trials which ran Friday and Saturday.

Three wise men came to help from left Councillor Peter Johns, Kumeroa Club volunteer Neil Candy and Club Patron Graham Ramsden

The setting was magnificent, the weather equally so, the observation point was like a grandstand seat and there were 35 competing teams of two – man and dog – to follow the script:

Man sends dog to top of a ridge. Dog makes contact with three sheep released in the high basin. Using only his eye and movement, dog guides sheep down to the flats carefully. Dog and farmer both guide sheep along a 100 metre flat and over a bridge. Dog guides sheep into a pen (yard) while farmer holds gate open.

Over several hours this occurred multiple times, each taking about 10 minutes, many failing at the final hurdle of persuading three sheep to walk into a pen, but in the end there was a winner - Peter Williams and appropriately named Guide scoring 96.25 points.

Elsewhere the Long Head, where the course is longer but there is no yarding, was won by Bob Bruce with Susan scoring 96 points, the Straight Hunt using huntaways (which bark) was won by Mike Hodgins and Hulk and the Zig Zag Hunt was won by Lindsay Wink and Storm.

It was a much enjoyed, well run and well supported event which is the reason the Kumeroa Dog Trials have run successfully for 109 years. Competitors love the venue and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and great hospitality.

Locals always come and support, even those who live away now like Graham Ramsden Kumeroa Dog Trialling Club's Patron and its President in 1990-91, now resident in Napier.

Results:

Event One - Long Head. Judge: Nigel Clark, number runs: 77.

Competitor dog points: 1 Bob Bruce, Susan 96, 2 Johnathan Smailes, Tito 95.5, 3 Corey Caseley, Chief 94.5, 4 Jim Wilson, Wally 94, 5 Lindsay Schimdt, Jed 93.25. 1 Intermediate Johnathan Smailes, Tito 95.5. 1 Maiden Kerry Kilmister, Tag 86.

Event Two – Short Head and Yard. Judge Bernard Arends, number runs: 84.

Competitor dog points: 1 Peter Williams, Guide 96.25, 2 Robyn Stephens, Gem 96, 3 Wendy Schmidt, Rose 95.75, 4 Peter Williams, Neve 95.5, 5 Peter McFetridge, Blue 94.5. 1 Intermediate Robyn Stephens, Gem 96. 1 Maiden Tim Hutchinson, Smoke 91.5.

Event Three – Zig Zag Hunt. Judge: Gerard Brown, number runs: 88.

Competitor dog points: 1 Lindsay Wink, Storm 97.5, 2 John Carrad, Sooty 97.25, 3 Mat Murphy, Dime 97, 4 Lindsay Wink, Grace 96.75, 5 Ricc Howell, Fuse 96.5. 1 Intermediate Mat Murphy, Dime 97. 1 Maiden Mat Murphy, Dime 97.

Event Four – Straight Hunt. Judge: Ian Healey, number runs: 89.

Competitor dog points: 1 Mike Hodgins, Hulk 96, 2 George Falloon, Shadow 95.5, 3 James Hemopo, Khan 95, 4 Kieran Young, Prince 94.75, 5 Corey Caseley, Cruise 94.5. 1 Intermediate Mike Hodgins, Hulk 96. 1 Maiden Corey Caseley, Cruise 94.5.