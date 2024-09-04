Kōanga Institute founders Kay Baxter and Bob Corker are joined by a staff of 13.
Kotare Road in Wairoa is home to a remarkable collection of people dedicated to the protection and development of heritage seeds, food plants, and animals, as well as the advancement of regenerative systems for a regenerative future.
Founders of the Kōanga Institute, Kay Baxter and her partner Bob Corker, settled on the 50ha site 15 years ago and reside there with their son and grandchildren.
They are joined by a staff of 13, most of whom live on-site, some with children, while their daughter and several support staff work remotely.
Baxter and Corker, who have featured in two Country Calendar episodes, started collecting heritage fruit trees in the 1980s while living in Kaiwaka.
Baxter realised that the fruit trees that had been brought in by early settlers and were mostly neglected and dying out, were the ones that grew the best and tasted the best in Northland.
“We loved it so much we started looking around and found this land,” Baxter said.
“We absolutely love it because it’s like traditional rural New Zealand and completely different from big cities.
“People smile, talk and support each other!”
A key factor in their decision-making was physical isolation, as they didn’t want to be too near any horticultural ventures.
This was to avoid contamination by a crop that had been genetically engineered or accidental contamination by bees.
Bees can cross many of their crops, including pumpkins, and brassicas.
It was just after the Chernobyl nuclear accident in April 1986 that Baxter’s life took a new turn.
The realisation that the bulk of New Zealand’s seeds were sourced from Europe, much of which was then covered by nuclear fallout, highlighted that the country had no seed security and was vulnerable to overseas events.
Her mission was to save seeds that she could grow that weren’t contaminated.
“We’ve got to keep the seeds alive; heritage seeds are the key to our future.