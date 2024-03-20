RubyRed is the first kiwifruit variety to be harvested at the start of the season.

RubyRed is the first kiwifruit variety to be harvested at the start of the season.

Zespri says about a million trays-worth of 3600 tonnes of its berry-like RubyRed kiwifruit are expected to be eaten this season.

The RubyRed kiwifruit variety is available in most supermarkets and fruit and vegetable stores in New Zealand and also in markets throughout Asia Pacific; including Japan, China, Taiwan and Singapore, and for the first time this season, South Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson said it was exciting to reach the one million tray milestone for RubyRed which was in its third year of commercial production.

“There’s strong demand for RubyRed ... particularly [from] younger consumers.”

RubyRed, which has a smaller natural fruit size, was developed through Zespri’s kiwifruit breeding programme, in partnership with Plant and Food Research.

Mathieson said Zespri expected strong growth across all its kiwifruit varieties this season, with 193 million trays being shipped to markets around the world.

“We’re really excited about our red variety which complements our Green and SunGold varieties ... we believe increased production in the coming years will support its growth in high-value markets.”

Strong marketing campaigns will support the sale of RubyRed, including in-store activations and sampling, as well as digital and social campaigns using influencers.

Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit facts and figures

Zespri says its RubyRed kiwifruit variety is proving popular with younger consumers.