Zespri has been working with Chinese authorities to crack down on fraudulent SunGold kiwifruit plantings and the use of counterfeit packaging. Photo / Zespri / Craig Robertson

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

Kiwifruit company Zespri continues to crack down on illegal plantings of its SunGold variety in China with three people being sentenced to nearly four years in jail for their involvement in the trade of the fruit.

Chinese growers have been illegally planting SunGold or G3, which Zespri owns the rights to, since 2016 when a grower took clippings to China.

Zespri has since been working with authorities there to crack down on fraudulent plantings and the use of counterfeit packaging.

The company said as part of ongoing legal activity to protect the Zespri brand, it recently completed successful prosecutions against three individuals in China for online sales of locally grown fruit with counterfeit Zespri labels to the value of more than NZ$700,000.