What Leo Mangos wouldn’t stand for were some serious anomalies in the marketing of kiwifruit.
“There were seven exporters selling kiwifruit to the same marketplace,” he said.
“The only way they could compete was by undercutting each other. And they drove prices down to the point growers weren’t making any money.”
The industry was further decimated by the 1987 stock market crash when returns in Europe plummeted, investors turned off and the industry hit rock bottom.
The industry was seriously divided over how to recover from the slump.
It took a couple of industry visionaries — Leo Mangos and Paul Heywood.
They saw a way forward in the establishment of one co-operative, a single desk exporter, to sell the crop.
“With a grower co-operative, the grower owns the business, they export the product themselves, so all the money comes back to the growers,” Mangos said.
No one at the time thought it possible.
But 35 years ago, Leo Mangos and Paul Heywood, as senior leaders of the powerful Fruitgrower’s Federation, lobbied, manoeuvred and manipulated to get “four pillars” of legislation enacted that would dramatically overhaul the way kiwifruit was marketed.
The man of Greek stock has put that right too, with the self-published book Pioneer Stock — a rollicking personal account of hardship, and the resilience and resolve of “New Zealand’s first Greek family”.
“It’s so my family now, and in the future, can assess the person that is and was Leo Patrick Mangos.”
And he’ll probably be assessed as a shrewd, farsighted, no-nonsense entrepreneur and adventurer who pursued what he believed to be good, fair and right.
After Lyell, Leo grew up in Cromwell and would run a thriving carpet-laying business, and serve on the local borough council and volunteer fire board.
That’s where pulled off one of his two “most satisfying achievements”.
He helped convince Norman Kirk to drive through the Lake Wānaka Preservation Act 1973 which would safeguard the lake against the ravages of “Think Big” and the hydro-electricity development of the Clutha Valley.