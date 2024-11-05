By RNZ
Initial enthusiasm among kiwifruit growers for a terrific fruit-producing season has been tempered as a colder September knocked flower development for some growers.
This season (harvest autumn 2024), growers produced a record-breaking 197 million trays of fruit worth $3.1 billion in the year ended August 2024, and while it was too early in the growing season to say what the next harvest would produce, good bud burst had not translated into good flower numbers for some orchardists.
Bay of Plenty-based Fruition Horticulture consultant Sandy Scarrow said this has particularly been the case for growers in Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, and what was one of the best bud bursts she had seen in her 38 years in the industry has not progressed.
“Some of the orchards had floral bud abortion, and so we’ve ended up with some pretty patchy numbers of flowers from those buds that have burst across the industry.