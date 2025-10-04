Online popularity wasn’t the only benefit.

“The real highlight was seeing the good vibes it brought into the team.”

The most popular reel on the kiwicrunch_nz TikTok has received more than 7.5 million views globally.

The post has about 600 comments from as far away as Vietnam, the United States and the United Kingdom.

One comment noted, “I love the work environment,” while another asked, “R u hiring?”.

Packhouse manager Vinod Naik said TikTok brought a “different kind of energy and excitement” into the work environment.

“In the packhouse, it’s usually all about apples, schedules and deadlines, but TikTok gives us something else to connect over.”

Catley said the initiative had delivered a somewhat unexpected threefold benefit.

“It not only promotes our apples, but also strengthens our company culture and supports recruitment efforts.”

The account posted a mixture of entertaining and relatable workplace-related content, usually captured in the packhouse with apples on show, she said.

The TikTok videos have become so popular that Kiwi Crunch is no longer limited to filming on Tuesdays.

“A huge benefit is seeing the positive impact on relationships right across the company,” Catley said.

“It shows us another side to our colleagues.

“We’ve learnt that some people are great dancers, and some aren’t, and it’s given us all something to talk about.”

Recently, at Asia Fruit Logistica, a large produce expo in Hong Kong, Kiwi Crunch got its customers involved in the TikTok “wedding glasses” trend.

Anna Catley and Andy McDougall, of Kiwi Crunch, with customers from Taiwan, during Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong.

The company gave out 400 pairs of Kiwi Crunch-branded apple-shaped glasses and took photos for a TikTok reel showing its customers wearing them.

Neill Prosser, general manager of global sales, said it provided a break from the hectic schedule.

“Asia Fruit Logistica is such a busy event for us, it’s meeting after meeting, so it was great to share a light-hearted moment of fun with our customers who really embraced the glasses.”

He said there were many upsides to the TikTok phenomenon.

“The feedback we have received internally and externally about the social content produced this year has been extremely positive, and you just can’t put a price on what that’s done for our staff morale and future recruiting endeavours.”

According to Naik, TikTok filming is now a highlight of the team’s working week, showing how it has become a catalyst for culture and connection as well as a marketing exercise.