Recently, at Asia Fruit Logistica, a large produce expo in Hong Kong, Kiwi Crunch got its customers involved in the TikTok “wedding glasses” trend.
The company gave out 400 pairs of Kiwi Crunch-branded apple-shaped glasses and took photos for a TikTok reel showing its customers wearing them.
Neill Prosser, general manager of global sales, said it provided a break from the hectic schedule.
“Asia Fruit Logistica is such a busy event for us, it’s meeting after meeting, so it was great to share a light-hearted moment of fun with our customers who really embraced the glasses.”
He said there were many upsides to the TikTok phenomenon.
“The feedback we have received internally and externally about the social content produced this year has been extremely positive, and you just can’t put a price on what that’s done for our staff morale and future recruiting endeavours.”