Aidan Copp, 39, has set a new nine-hour world record for Merino lambs.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Aidan Copp, 39, has set a new nine-hour world record for Merino lambs.

A New Zealander has become the first shearer to set world records in three countries by establishing a new two-stand mark on Merino lambs over nine hours in South Africa overnight.

Aidan Copp, 39, joined 38-year-old South African shearer and contractor Tienie du Plessis in setting the tally of 970 at Teebus Waters, near Steynsburg, inland Eastern Cape, about 330km northwest of coastal city East London.

Copp grew up in West Melton, near Christchurch, but is based in New South Wales.

Copp, who has also set records in New Zealand and Australia, shore 523 and du Plessis shore 447.

The South African took up shearing full-time about 16 years ago after retiring from rugby with a fractured skull.