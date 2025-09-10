Advertisement
King Salmon buys new $8.14 million commercial site in Blenheim

By Stephanie Ockhuysen
Blue Endeavour is the world’s first attempt to farm the premium King (Chinook) salmon in exposed marine environments.

By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ

NZ King Salmon has confirmed it has bought a multi-million dollar commercial site at Cloudy Bay Business Park in Blenheim.

Chief executive Carl Carrington said processing would eventually move to the new site from Nelson as the company looked to expand

