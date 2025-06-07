Todd Jones and Sean McCarthy mucking in. Photo / David Hall

A Tauranga-based construction leadership team got their hands dirty last month to help Grow On Katikati tend to a fruit tree orchard, which will one day see children able to pick seasonal fruit to eat on their way to or from school.

Seven of Colliers’ Project Leader team, who usually lead construction or development projects from start to finish, turned up at the Beach Rd/Park Rd corner reserve-come-orchard on May 20, armed with spades, wheelbarrows and trowels to edge, weed, and add mulch to trees that will bear fruit for future generations.

Grow On Katikati coordinator Jizzy Green said the orchard was part of a Town Food Resilience plan, which the non-profit group was working toward achieving.

“Seven fruit trees were planted in collaboration with GOK, Katikati College’s GrowHub and Mana Kai Mana Ora in November 2023,” Green said.

“The trees are part of the plan, along with 48 fruit trees in Kati KaiWay, which was a Katikati Kindergarten initiative many years back.”