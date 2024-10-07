Research conducted by Specsavers found one of the most significant reasons for New Zealand’s 6.1% fall in workplace productivity last year was poor eye health.
Almost half of those surveyed admitted their eyesight negatively impacts their productivity at work and 46% of the people surveyed reported they’d had to redo a task at work at least once or spend more time on a task due to debilitating symptoms related to eye strain.
Lifestyle effects
Modern lifestyle in general is having a noticeable effect on eye health.
“People are coming to Specsavers clinics with complaints of dry, blurry eyes, headaches and not being able to see their screens,” Tauranga optometrist Sam Sharples said.
“Whether they’re at a desk at work or in front of a TV in the evening, Kiwis hardly ever have a break from their screens.”