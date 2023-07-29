Beef + Lamb New Zealand Board chairwoman Kate Acland.

OPINION

Recent feedback sessions held around New Zealand gave farmers a chance to get things off their chests and share what’s on their minds, Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairwoman Kate Acland writes.

Fair regulations, the sector’s future, production and profitability, farmer input, advocacy, attracting people to our industry, and telling our story have been major themes at more than 50 informal Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) farmer feedback sessions held throughout New Zealand.

Not surprisingly, agricultural emissions pricing and He Waka Eke Noa were a key focus of discussion.

It’s always great getting out and face-to-face with our farmers and communities.

Given the serious concerns raised during the recent B+LNZ annual meeting, it was even more important that we met with farmers in their woolsheds and community venues around the country.

The meetings were about listening and having in-depth conversations. There were no presentations or set agendas because we wanted farmers to ask questions freely and tell us what was on their minds.

The discussion, which was unsurprisingly robust and even heated at times, was constructive overall. The general feedback was that it was a useful forum and should be used more often.

Farmer perspectives on He Waka Eke Noa were varied.

Most were not in support of the original pricing proposal, many were supportive of working with other industry groups in partnership, while others questioned the partnership’s effectiveness and suggested leaving immediately.

There was good support for B+LNZ’s new bottom-line positions; that we should be focusing on a farm-level measurement and getting a reporting system for emissions in place, that there should not be a price on agricultural emissions until outstanding issues were resolved like recognition of sequestration, the availability of viable mitigations and no emissions leakage, and that targets are reviewed using the best science.

While there wasn’t consensus on the issue of He Waka Eke Noa, farmers emphasised the importance of transparency, fair treatment, accurate reporting and effective communication.

We will keep this feedback top of mind as we navigate the next few months.

Attendees also wanted to see farmers’ voices more prominently reflected in our policy and advocacy and were united in their calls for a level playing field on regulations and policies, so they can get on with the business of farming.

Beef +Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor speaks with farmers in Dannevirke.

They wanted to see more support for farming and its future, certainty on policies and opportunities to voice their concerns when policies are unworkable.

Another common theme was the need to showcase positive stories.

While there’s concern about the sector’s outlook, farmers remain rightly proud of their world-leading and sustainable red meat production and want to see their achievements celebrated.

Again, this is a useful reminder to guide and prioritise our work on farmers’ behalf.

Farmers re-emphasised the importance of B+LNZ’s research and extension investment. At 40 per cent of our overall budget, we’re focused on delivering tangible research outcomes so sheep and beef farmers can increase productivity and profitability now and in the future.

B+LNZ’s research portfolio is diverse and includes programmes across animal health, productivity, genetics, environmental health, mitigations (greenhouse gas) and landscape management. We will continue to showcase this work.

As part of our response to the annual meeting remits process, we’re undertaking separate reviews of the Farmer Council role and our approach to advocacy. The feedback sessions will feed into these processes, too.

The series wraps up on August 1 in the eastern North Island. We’ll provide farmers with a full summary of the sessions and the actions we’ll be taking.