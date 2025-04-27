In December 1975, the business relocated to Kaiwaka, operating out of a neighbour’s shed with minimal facilities.

Determined to make their mark, they put up a sign on State Highway 1 - “Kaiwaka Saddlery” - and quickly gained recognition in the local community.

As demand grew, so did their ambitions.

By 1976, they expanded into canvas covers and trampolines, using the motto “Canvas and Leather - they go together”.

Even setbacks like a 1979 burglary couldn’t slow them down.

Instead, they pushed forward, securing their first major retail partnership with Anchor Mart (now Farm Source) and diversifying into PVC garments for the meat industry.

Over the years, the company evolved from saddlery into wet-weather clothing manufacturing.

By 1984, they had outgrown their facilities and purchased a 10-hectare property on SH1, transforming it into a purpose-built factory.

A year later, they fully transitioned into Kaiwaka Clothing, focusing solely on durable, high-quality wet-weather gear.

Much of Kaiwaka’s success is attributed to its founder, Ross Stewart - affectionately known by many as “Mr Ross”.

Described as cheerful, large-hearted, and deeply caring, he had a presence that drew people in.

Though not always outspoken, his warmth and quirkiness made a lasting impression on those who worked with him.

Ross’ vision extended beyond business success; he wanted to create something more than just a company - he wanted to build a future for his family and a legacy for the town of Kaiwaka.

This philosophy became the foundation for Kaiwaka Clothing’s purpose statement: “To create opportunities for people to live better lives”.

As the business grew, Kaiwaka expanded beyond dairy farming into industries such as the marine and commercial sectors, solidifying the organisation’s reputation as a leader in durable, high-performance workwear.

Kaiwaka see wet-weather gear as more than just clothing - it was an essential asset, much like a tractor, for farmers working in tough conditions.

They understood that a torn jacket could ruin someone’s day, making it harder to get the job done.

To support those working in harsh environments, Kaiwaka Clothing introduced a free repair service on all Kaiwaka products, ensuring that their customers could keep farming without disruption.

General manager Tyron Barker said the service wasn’t just about mending garments; it was about looking after the people who rely on Kaiwaka gear every day.

“It was the family’s way of showing care for farmers and workers, reinforcing the company’s deep alignment with its values - reliability, resilience, and respect for those putting in the hard work,” Barker said.

The late 1990s and early 2000s brought challenges, including the loss of a major contract worth nearly $1 million, due to a failed intermediary deal.

For a lot of organisations, that would have been it.

But true to their resilient spirit, Kaiwaka identified a new opportunity with the veterinary industry, secured new clients, and ultimately regained their partnership with Anchor Mart (now Farm Source) in 2004.

Kaiwaka’s brand ambassador Scott Barrett on the dairy farm. Photo / Clinton Lloyd

In 2013, after further years of steady growth, Kaiwaka moved into a state-of-the-art facility, significantly increasing production capacity and efficiency.

Through every challenge and change, Ross’ unwavering ‘we can do’ attitude and belief in overcoming obstacles remained the guiding force and true backbone of Kaiwaka Clothing.

With 2025 marking Kaiwaka’s 50th anniversary, the organisation is looking to the future with renewed energy, embracing a rebranding, while expanding its global reach and investing further in innovation.

“The 50th anniversary is about setting the business forward into a new era,” Barker said.

“It’s a chance to respect and cultivate everything Kaiwaka has been in the past, with where we want to go in the future.”

Kaiwaka ambassador Scott Barrett in the clothing brand's wet-weather gear. Photo / Clinton Lloyd

One key move in this new chapter is the appointment of rugby star Scott Barrett as Kaiwaka’s brand ambassador.

Barker said Barrett’s grit, leadership, and philosophy of “leaving the jersey in a better place” align perfectly with the company’s ethos.

“It’s great to have someone so widely respected emulate and represent the values we want to share with the world as well – he’s down to earth and just ‘gets the job done’,” Barker said.

The significance of 50 years in business, Barker said, had been likened to 200 seasons of caring for farmers.

“When you think of it in farming terms, a year is more than just 365 days - or 12 months.

“It’s also four very distinct seasons, with different weather patterns and challenges.

“At Kaiwaka, we are incredibly proud that everything we produce is designed to perform and made to outlast anything else on offer - and to now have done that for 200 seasons really puts that into perspective,” Barker said.

Despite its growth, Kaiwaka remains deeply rooted in its original values of stability, simplicity, and customer-focused innovation.

The relationships they’ve built with farmers and industry professionals remain at the heart of the business.

As Kaiwaka steps into the next 50 years, it remains committed to its heritage while embracing the future with confidence and ambition.

From a small-town saddlery to an internationally recognised brand, Kaiwaka Clothing’s journey is a testament to the power of Kiwi ingenuity and determination.