Scott Barrett is Kaiwaka Clothing's brand ambassador. Photo / Clinton Lloyd
What began as a humble saddlery business in 1975 has grown into an industry-leading wet-weather clothing manufacturer, thanks to sheer determination, innovation, and an unshakable “we can do” attitude.
From its early days in Dargaville to becoming a globally recognised brand, Kaiwaka Clothing’s journey is one of resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to quality.
Kaiwaka’s story began when its founder took a bold leap of faith, purchasing a small saddlery business despite having no prior experience in sewing.
An intensive six-week crash course ensued, where, under the guidance of a patient teacher, the foundations for the next 50 years and the principle of “designed by farmers, for farmers” were firmly established.
As the business grew, Kaiwaka expanded beyond dairy farming into industries such as the marine and commercial sectors, solidifying the organisation’s reputation as a leader in durable, high-performance workwear.
Kaiwaka see wet-weather gear as more than just clothing - it was an essential asset, much like a tractor, for farmers working in tough conditions.
They understood that a torn jacket could ruin someone’s day, making it harder to get the job done.
To support those working in harsh environments, Kaiwaka Clothing introduced a free repair service on all Kaiwaka products, ensuring that their customers could keep farming without disruption.
General manager Tyron Barker said the service wasn’t just about mending garments; it was about looking after the people who rely on Kaiwaka gear every day.
“It was the family’s way of showing care for farmers and workers, reinforcing the company’s deep alignment with its values - reliability, resilience, and respect for those putting in the hard work,” Barker said.
The late 1990s and early 2000s brought challenges, including the loss of a major contract worth nearly $1 million, due to a failed intermediary deal.
For a lot of organisations, that would have been it.
But true to their resilient spirit, Kaiwaka identified a new opportunity with the veterinary industry, secured new clients, and ultimately regained their partnership with Anchor Mart (now Farm Source) in 2004.
In 2013, after further years of steady growth, Kaiwaka moved into a state-of-the-art facility, significantly increasing production capacity and efficiency.
Through every challenge and change, Ross’ unwavering ‘we can do’ attitude and belief in overcoming obstacles remained the guiding force and true backbone of Kaiwaka Clothing.
With 2025 marking Kaiwaka’s 50th anniversary, the organisation is looking to the future with renewed energy, embracing a rebranding, while expanding its global reach and investing further in innovation.
“When you think of it in farming terms, a year is more than just 365 days - or 12 months.
“It’s also four very distinct seasons, with different weather patterns and challenges.
“At Kaiwaka, we are incredibly proud that everything we produce is designed to perform and made to outlast anything else on offer - and to now have done that for 200 seasons really puts that into perspective,” Barker said.
Despite its growth, Kaiwaka remains deeply rooted in its original values of stability, simplicity, and customer-focused innovation.
The relationships they’ve built with farmers and industry professionals remain at the heart of the business.
As Kaiwaka steps into the next 50 years, it remains committed to its heritage while embracing the future with confidence and ambition.