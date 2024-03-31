Join The Country’s 30th anniversary celebrations

The Country radio show will celebrate its 30th anniversary in Riversdale on April 12.

From The Farming Show to The Country, Jamie Mackay has been entertaining and informing rural New Zealand for 30 years.

To celebrate, The Country is returning to where it all began, bringing the show to Gore on April 11 and then from Mackay’s hometown Riversdale, on April 12.

As we celebrate this milestone, Mackay will reflect on the last 30 years.

We would love for you to join us by listening from 12-1 on April 11 and 12 or - if you are in the Riversdale area - register your interest below to attend The Country’s 30th celebrations.

The Country will be joined by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, proud partners of the New Zealand Team, feeding the fern at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The show will also be broadcast live at Riversdale from the Emerson’s Tiny Pub, as Emerson’s is the proud brewer of the Mackaiser.

More from Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), says it is proud to partner with the New Zealand Team as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The collaboration is a testament to B+LNZ’s heritage of backing some of New Zealand’s most celebrated Olympic athletes, highlighting its commitment to excellence.

B+LNZ said its grass-fed beef and lamb, known for its nutritional value, plays a pivotal role in fueling both Kiwis and Olympians alike, aiding them in achieving remarkable feats.

B+LNZ said the Olympic Games stood as a pinnacle event and a moment of national pride and Kiwi farmers, like the New Zealand Team, consistently punch above their weight to deliver outstanding performances.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive Kit Arkwright about supporting the NZ Olympic team on The Country below:

B+LNZ said its farmers were integral in providing the high-quality produce that powered New Zealand’s success on the global stage.

Farmers should be proud of their crucial role in fueling the strength and performance of our athletes, B+LNZ said.