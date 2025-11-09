Mutch, who will again represent Scotland at the Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Masterton in March, sheared the 15 sheep in 13min 47.59sec, with the five finalists separated by just 35.5 seconds.

Third place went to Wairarapa show winner David Buick, of Pongaroa.

Kirkpatrick prodigy Kaivah Cooper continued the same domination that marked the early years of the boss, by scoring his third senior win in successive weeks, to go with 13 junior wins in 2023-2024 and five intermediate wins last season.

Michael Buick, of Pongaroa, also had his third win in a row in intermediate finals.

Ashlin Swann, of Wairoa, won the junior final and claimed honours for the best quality points in heats in all grades.

Tahu Hauiti, of Dannevirke, won the novice final, capping a good day for the whānau after cousins Hine and Waiariki Hauiti were first and second in the novice woolhandling.

Logan Kamura, of Bulls, scored his second open woolhandling title in a week.

Until last week, Kamura hadn’t won since 2019.

“The bug’s come back, I’m really enjoying the challenge,” he said.

He plans to contest the remaining shows in the Shearing Sports New Zealand World Championships team selection series in Southland in January.

Logan Kamura, of Bulls, on his way to a second open woolhandling win in a week. Photo / Shearing Sports New Zealand

On Saturday, he dominated throughout, as the top qualifier in the heats and the semifinals, outlasting Keryn Herbert, of Te Kuiti, who missed out on the final by one place, where she would have been going for a third Central Hawke’s Bay win in a row.

The runner-up was Eketahuna’s Marika Braddick, one of four sisters in the field of 13, including New Zealand representative Ngaio Hanson.

Chloe Henderson, of Feilding, winning the senior woolhandling final in Waipukurau. Photo / Shearing Sports New Zealand

Chloe Henderson, of Feilding, won the senior woolhandling final, and Latisha Roore, of Marton, won the junior final, in only her second competition.

The championships were notable for show-record numbers in the junior and novice shearing classes.

The championships had 134 entries, with 87 shearers (open 15, senior 9, intermediate 9, junior 24, novice 30) and 47 woolhandlers (Open 13, senior 12, junior 13, novice 9).

The next event on the calendar is the New Zealand Corriedales Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Christchurch next Friday and Saturday.

The next North Island event is the shearing-only Taranaki Shears in Stratford on November 29.

Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show Shearing and Woolhandling Championships

Waipukurau on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Shearing

Open final (15 sheep): John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 13m 52.34s, 52.2837pts, 1; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 13m 47.59s, 54.4462pts, 2; David Buick (Pongaroa) 14m 25.15s, 55.5242pts, 3; Brook Hamerton (Hastings) 14m 19.03s, 56.4848pts, 4; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 14m 27.84s, 61.3253pts, 4.

Senior final (seven sheep): Kaivah Cooper (Napier) 8m 51.91s, 41.5955pts, 1; Mark Ferguson (Elsthorpe) 9m 46.81s, 42.7691pts, 2; Louie Coombe-Gray (Waipukurau) 9m 23.72s, 44.3289pts, 3; Dalton Tangiwai (Pahiatua) 12m 0.41s, 48.8776pts, 4; Duncan Adams (Banchory, Scotland) 10m 45.16s, 49.9723pts, 5.

Intermediate final (six sheep): Michael Buick (Pongaroa) 9m 26.35s, 35.8175pts, 1; Lachie Cameron (Pohangina) 9m 51.06s, 42.8863pts, 2; Marshall Buckman (Apiti) 9m 55.69sec, 46.6178pts, 3; Riley Norman (Eketahuna) 10m 30.18s, 49.6757pts, 4; Mitch Nation (Waipukurau) 10m 0.06s, 50.8363pts, 5.

Junior final (four sheep): Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 7m 2.1s, 27.355pts, 1; Alex Nicholson (Dannevirke) 6m 27.6s, 29.88pts, 2; William Clarkson (Waipukurau) 8m 7.5s, 31.125pts, 3; Mac Foreman (Pahīatua) 7m 8.4s, 32.42pts, 4; Angus Wigglesworth (Feilding) 7m 6s, 41.3pts, 5.

Novice (one sheep): Tahu Hauiti (Dannevirke) 4m 41.97s, 28.0985pts, 1; Sam Short (Wairoa) 4m 23.6s, 28.18pts, 2; Charlie Kjestrup (Akitio) 4m 38.93s, 30.9465pts, 3; Oliver Selby (Dannevirke) 4m 56.31s, 32.8155pts, 4; Sophie Orchard (North Canterbury) 6m 58.37s, 34.9185pts, 5.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Logan Kamura (Marton) 124.332pts, 1; Marika Braddick (Eketahuna) 143.982pts, 2; Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 147.182pts, 3; Jasmin Tipoki (Napier) 158.126pts, 4.

Senior final: Chloe Henderson (Feilding) 99.92pts, 1; Mere Maraki (Flaxmere) 115.802pts, 2; Kelly Barrett (Kawhia) 129.612pts, 3; Whakapunake (Naki) Maraki (Flaxmere) 130.962pts, 4.

Junior final: Latisha Roore (Marton) 81.282pts, 1; Leah Tamainu (Nuhaka) 83.494pts, 2; Capree Wallace (Taihape) 91.056pts, 3; Anna Murphy (Pongaroa) 109.294pts, 4.

Novice final: Hine Hauiti (Dannevirke) 181.22pts, 1; Waiariki Hauiti (Dannevirke) 199.19pts, 2; Piata Eruera (Eketahuna) 201.12pts, 3; Kobie Foster (Pongaroa) 232.432pts, 4.