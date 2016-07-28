Joe Wheeler - have the Highlanders got what it takes?

Joe Wheeler's on the bench but he's still smiling. Photo / Getty.

Joe Wheeler is in Johannesburg today ahead of the Super Rugby semi-final against the Lions this weekend. He caught up with The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Marty Banks is up and running again for the business end of the Highlanders' season and they're rapt to have him back. Liam Squire is also on form and no one wants to get on the business end of that party in the back haircut.

Wheeler himself is on the bench this weekend. It's been a tough second-half of the season for Joe and it's testament to how good the team is. You have to up your game to be in the game.

How about off the field? Is Wheeler worried that his star is waning when compared to his fiancée Courtney MacKay on The Block?

Jamie also ponders the price of Wheeler's upcoming wedding photos and worries that perhaps The Country will be outsold by women's magazines for the prize pictures.

Finally it's time to get down to some serious footy talk - beating the Lions in their home country is a big ask.

Does Joe Wheeler think the Highlanders have got what it takes?

Listen to the full interview in the Soundcloud embed below: