Into the blue: Kiwis eating more blueberries

Photo / File

New figures show New Zealanders are devouring blueberries in record numbers.

A record 8 million punnets of blueberries were sold last season - worth more than $30 million.

This was a 1.1 million punnet increase (or 15.2 per cent) on the 2019/20 blueberry season.

An almost identical rise was recorded the year before, which confirmed a huge surge in popularity for the fruit.

Kiwis' experiences with lockdown in 2020 would likely push sales up even further this summer, according to Blueberries New Zealand chairman Dan Peach.

Peach believed people had "genuinely reconnected with real food this year", particularly fruit and vegetables.

Blueberries New Zealand chairman Dan Peach. Photo / Supplied

"At the beginning of lockdown, people were worried about food security and whether they could get enough of what they needed – we saw long queues at supermarkets, and sales of fruit and vegetable plants at garden centres have since gone crazy."

Blueberry sales would benefit from this trend, especially since they were considered a superfood, Peach said.

"They contain higher antioxidant levels than just about every other fruit and vegetable. They're low in calories, high in nutrients, and will help improve your mood."

Around 60 per cent of New Zealand's annual blueberry crop was exported to Australia and Asia, and growers expected international demand to be stronger than ever due to New Zealand's effective Covid-19 response, Peach said.

"Demand looks to be really strong internationally this year, and a hot, dry summer will produce exceptionally good berries."

New Zealand's main blueberry season was now under way and would last until around March.