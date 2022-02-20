Internet issues in Tonga pose challenge for workers trying to come to NZ

Tevita Lata, who liaises with Tongan workers coming to Hawke's Bay to harvest fruit, said many were struggling more than ever to get to New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

Tevita Lata, who liaises with Tongan workers coming to Hawke's Bay to harvest fruit, said many were struggling more than ever to get to New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

By Tom Kitchin of RNZ

Poor internet access in Tonga because of last month's eruption and tsunami is putting massive pressure, stress and strain on seasonal workers trying to come to Aotearoa for the pipfruit harvest.

The problems are further compounded by Tongans having to self isolate when they arrive due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the island kingdom.

Tevita Lata, who liaises with Tongan workers coming to Hawke's Bay, said many were struggling more than ever to get to New Zealand.

"[It's] very hard to do the processing based on the capacity and what is going on to the internet in Tonga."

Tongans had cellphone reception, but internet access was haphazard.

"It takes hours for one application."

New Zealand Apples and Pears chief executive Terry Meikle said bringing the workers in was proving a challenge.

"We're still close to 1000 workers down on where we would've hoped to have been by now, so we're trying to push those through as you could imagine.

"We're talking four or five planeloads are going to have to be caught up, so we're pushing against the timeframe with the season about to get into full gear."

From tomorrow, anyone from Tonga arriving in New Zealand will have to self isolate for seven days.

However, so long as they stay in their bubble and have rapid antigen tests, they can start work straight away.

That was good for growers and pickers, Meikle said.

"It'll be a case of getting in here, going straight on to the orchards and having RAT tests available so that they can test and then get straight into the work, straight on to the orchards when they get in situ."

But the whole process was still not easy.

"It's still very slow burn, with everything that's gone down in Tonga, unfortunately, so we're still backed up."

New Zealand Apples and Pears chief executive Terry Meikle. Photo / Supplied

Immigration New Zealand border and visa operations head Nicola Hogg said the department was aware of the current difficulties for people from Tonga coming to New Zealand as Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers.

"In most cases, we make decisions on complete RSE applications within five days of receiving the application, however, given the technology and access constraints on the island we are exploring other options for processing the next group of RSE workers who are due to leave Tonga."

The next planeload of passengers from Tonga is due to arrive here tomorrow but it is not known how many of them will be seasonal workers.

- RNZ