Dr Jason Archer, genetics specialist at Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Informing New Zealand Beef science lead. Photo / MG Photography

Angus, Hereford and Simmental bull breeders are encouraged to nominate sires for use in an innovative beef programme.

The Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) programme is seeking bulls for the next mating season on Pāmu’s Kepler farm near Te Anau and Lochinver Station near Taupō.

Dr Jason Archer, genetics specialist at Beef + Lamb New Zealand and INZB science lead, said the beef progeny test (BPT) allowed breeds to be compared as well as bulls.

“It enables B+LNZ Genetics to evaluate good bulls on the same level playing field while demonstrating the differences and similarities between the breeds as well as the benefits of hybrid vigour.

The BPT played an important role in strengthening New Zealand’s beef industry for the benefit of all farmers, Archer said.

Breeders of bulls selected for use in the BPT will be provided with detailed information about the performance of their bull’s progeny including processing data (in the case of steers).

The INZB BPT builds on data gathered from the previous beef progeny test, with mating carried out between 2014-2020 on several large-scale commercial cattle operations throughout the country, Archer said.

Lochinver Station joined the programme as a progeny test host farm last year, and in January this year, about 600 Angus cows were artificially inseminated using Angus, Hereford and Simmental bulls.

The 9500ha sheep and cattle farm is on the Rangitaiki Plains near Taupō.

Lochinver Station business manager Steve Smith said becoming a progeny test site for the INZB programme provided benefits for the farm business and the wider industry.

“We’re a progressive farm with a strong focus on beef production and so we are pleased and proud to be a part of something that will help build a stronger beef industry in New Zealand.”

Lochinver Station joined the Informing New Zealand Beef programme as a progeny test host farm last year.

Data on the growth, fertility and carcase traits was provided, Smith said.

“That will help us on-farm to identify how we could introduce different breeds of bulls and create hybrid vigour to produce more efficient cattle.”

Lochinver’s inclusion in the programme allowed Simmental genetics to be included in the BPT for the first time.

While Simmentals were typically used as a terminal sire in this country, Archer said the breed was commonly used in maternal crossbred cows in other parts of the world.

He said there were maternal lines of Simmental available in New Zealand that were suitable for use in a maternal crossbreeding programme.

On Kepler farm, Hereford and Angus cows are run side by side with crosses undertaken both ways.

Bull owners can nominate their bulls through the online nomination form.

Nominations close on August 25.