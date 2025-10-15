The “election stunt” and associated Greenpeace campaign on nitrates got traction in the election in Christchurch, but not outside the city, he said.
“The provincial parts of Canterbury have a better understanding of the work that the regional council has done in terms of its plans and the contribution rural landowners are making towards improving water quality.
“The votes reflect that.”
Selwyn, which Mackenzie described as the “target audience” of the nitrate declaration, and Ashburton district voters re-elected their incumbents.
Mackenzie said this “reflects an understanding of what is going on, what is trying to be achieved, and the willingness of landowners to achieve it”.
He is hoping the new councillors will look to avoid division, “be open-minded and work together to be more constructive than last term”.
Mackenzie said there is a clear community mandate “to sort out the consenting issues that are frustrating the region”, and that work is going on between the regional council and central government.
Sunckell went a step further, stating that the significant challenge for the term will be RMA changes and the big question around what that will mean for the future of regional councils.
He was also frustrated with the nitrate emergency decision, but said it “provides the opportunity and a platform to really push the data that is coming through”.
“The issue isn’t that we don’t have a nitrate problem.