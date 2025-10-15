Advertisement
Ian Mackenzie, John Sunckell re‑elected as ECan faces nitrate emergency

Local Democracy Reporter - Mid Canterbury·The Country·
3 mins to read

Ian Mackenzie topped the Environment Canterbury polls for a third-straight election.

Mid Canterbury/Ōpākihi voters have re-elected incumbents Ian Mackenzie and John Sunckell to the regional council, amid division over the region’s nitrate emergency.

Mackenzie topped the Environment Canterbury polls for a third-straight election with 16,250 votes, with Sunckell on 13,849.

Their margin of victory was closer than the previous elections, with

