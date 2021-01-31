Hundreds gather at 157th Turakina Highland Games in Rangitīkei

Highland dancing was a highlight at the event, with (from left) Samantha Read, Kate Easton and Isabelle Aubrey taking part in the competition. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Hundreds of people poured into Turakina on Saturday to take in the best of Caledonian tradition the small Rangitīkei town has to offer.

Organised by the Turakina Caledonian Society, the Turakina Highland Games are a staple in the town, held since the formation of the society in 1864.

Chris Poppe performs at the Highland Games. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Traditional Scottish field events included the sheaf toss, shot put, tug of war, farmer's walk, three-legged walk and needle-in-the-haystack.

The most popular field event was the caber toss, where throwers aim for a perfect '12 o'clock' score, meaning the caber has landed directly away from them.

Tina Miller takes her turn at tossing the caber. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The day also saw a number of traditional cultural performances, many of which included young people from around the country.

The schedule included piping, drumming, bands and a veteran's recital, as well as the presentation of the annual McLean Scholarship which is awarded to the most promising Youth Pipe Band.

Enthusiastic audiences spent their Saturday at the event. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Many attendees also took advantage of the makeshift campsites for the event, with a "quiet" one set aside on the grounds of Turakina School, and a more "lively" one on the grounds of the Turakina Domain.