Hugh Jackman helps Hawke's Bay farmer's sheep muster video go viral

Photo / Supplied

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

A Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer is shocked her sped-up video of a sheep muster has gone viral.

Mickey Trotter posted the reel to her Instagram back in May but on Sunday Australian actor Hugh Jackman reposted it to his 30 million followers.

"It was just a bit of a surprise ... watching it spread and go viral," Trotter said.

"I'm not really in the loop with social media so my cousins were the ones that told me that it was getting so many views."

The last time she checked 2.5 million people had watched the video on her Instagram alone.

She was happy people were enjoying it.

"It's been pretty cool to have some positive feedback for the New Zealand farming community because usually, things can get a bit negative."

- RNZ