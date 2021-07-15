Howl of a Protest: Organisers want 'peaceful and respectful ' event

Groundswell NZ co-founders Bryce McKenzie (left) and Laurie Paterson. Photo / Sharon Paterson

Groundswell NZ has urged those attending tomorrow's protests "to show community solidarity in a peaceful and respectful manner".

Howl of a Protest is a New Zealand-wide event to support farmers and growers, in response to what the group called unworkable regulations and an avalanche of costs impacting businesses and councils.

National protest convener Bryce McKenzie, of West Otago, said the day was about positively engaging with townspeople and anyone deliberately seeking to cause trouble or offence was not welcome.

"We do not condone any intentional damage to property, aggressive behaviour or offensive signs or placards," McKenzie said.

Motorists have been reminded to expect traffic disruptions.

The protest was not setting out to be intentionally disruptive, but attendance indications were that disruption was inevitable from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, he said.

In Dunedin, local organiser Gill Marshall expected more than 100 tractors to drive through the centre of the city, along with utes and farm dogs.