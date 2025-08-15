Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How Waikato potter Janet Smith turned a woolshed into a vibrant art community

By Catherine Fry
Coast & Country News·
3 mins to read

Janet Smith with some of her work awaiting glazing. Photo / Catherine Fry

Janet Smith with some of her work awaiting glazing. Photo / Catherine Fry

Roto-o-Rangi potter Janet Smith has spent her childhood and working life on dairy farms.

She started pottery classes in the mid-80s.

“Back then, I made thrown pieces to replace the endless bowls broken by our large family,” Smith said.

“My neighbours decided I needed a pottery and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save