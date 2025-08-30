Advertisement
How the Kiwi cafe transformed from basics to barista culture: Glenn Dwight

Glenn Dwight
By
Studio creative director and occasional writer ·The Country·
5 mins to read

Coffee isn’t really about the chemistry. It’s about the ritual. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Glenn Dwight
Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director – regional at NZME and an occasional writer for The Country.
If there’s one thing we Kiwis know, it’s coffee.

We might not know exactly what’s in it, and some of us have discovered the hard way that an app that sounds like it could be used for grinding up coffee grounds isn’t a coffee ordering app.

But we nod

