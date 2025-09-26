“With small growers, they aren’t buying huge amounts of inputs and don’t have the budget for analysis.”

When Brzeska and her husband John bought the 2.2ha property in 2018, she had a Hills Lab soil test done for her planned flower farm.

“I didn’t know how to read it or who could help,” she said.

I knew I wanted biological inputs, so I visited flower farmers to learn.”

Brzeska said she put “truckloads” of compost into her soil, with biological fertilisers inoculated with micro-organisms, and biochar.

“I spent so much money trying to do the right thing.”

Jake Balle from the company she was buying from was a great help with soil testing and analysis of her 2019 Reams test, but unfortunately, the company closed.

Struggling with soil tests

Another Reams test in 2021 brought more “amendment confusion”.

Brzeska added a smorgasbord of biological amendments from different companies.

She felt that after three seasons of inputs and regenerative practices, her volcanic ash loam should be doing really well.

Instead, her snapdragons curled, and around 800 plants developed a pink tinge.

Molly Callaghan, owner of an organic fertiliser company, told Brzeska that she needed to pare down her inputs.

Brzeska hunted down Balle and found he was working as an independent soil consultant and agreed to help her.

“Working from the 2021 Reams test and the 2018 soil test for two seasons found two significant issues.”

Her soil was pH 5.6 when cut flowers need a pH of 6 to 6.5.

This acidity was remedied using Nano-Cal, ultrafine lime.

Phosphorus levels were a very low 7, and should be between 25 and 50.

Prioritising the soil’s microbiome, Balle recommended a small once-off amount of monoammonium phosphate (Map) to boost phosphorus so mycorrhizal fungi could function properly, followed by slow-release reactive phosphate rock (RPR).

Sharing her knowledge

Healthy soils mean healthy and productive flower plants for Nicky Brzeska. Photo / Catherine Fry

Brzeska was thrilled when her December 2024 soil test showed “near perfect soil conditions” in her 600sq m flower farm.

“I’d already noticed less insect and disease pressure.

“There were significantly less pests and no action was needed, but the fungal-prone chrysanthemums required an ecological spray.

“My harvest season went on longer, I was spending less money, and the garden required less time.”

Brzeska is looking at launching an online consultancy to help smaller growers with their soil tests.

“It took a while to get my own inputs right and understand how everything was connected,” she said.

“It starts with a soil test and getting the correct inputs to supercharge the soil microbiology.

“It can’t thrive if the elements are out of whack.”