How green finance rules could harm NZ farming: Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

Jacqueline Rowarth
By
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University·The Country·
5 mins to read

New Zealand's current dairy and sheep/beef emissions exceed the finance taxonomy's green threshold. Photo / Christine Cornege

Jacqueline Rowarth
Opinion by Jacqueline Rowarth
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, a director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown. She is also a member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Centre for Sustainable Finance bases green farming on greenhouse gases per hectare, not production.
  • Current dairy and sheep/beef emissions exceed this green threshold.
  • The Paris Agreement aims to change and foster climate resilience and low greenhouse gas emissions development, in a manner that does not threaten food production.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth takes a closer look at the 2024 strategic priorities proposed by the Centre for Sustainable Finance, and how “green finance” could impact New Zealand farmers.

In a food-hungry, price-sensitive, resource-limited world, any metric of environmental impact of food production that isn’t “impact per kilogram” is

