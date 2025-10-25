Advertisement
How childhood dream jobs have changed over the years: Glenn Dwight

Glenn Dwight
Opinion by
Studio creative director and occasional writer ·The Country·
5 mins to read
Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director – regional at NZME and an occasional writer for The Country.

Glenn Dwight's childhood dream was driving one of these bad boys, but the 4am start time was a drawback. Photo / John Stone

When I was a kid, the big question adults loved to ask was, “So, what do you want to be when you grow up?”

It was a simple game of future-guessing.

You didn’t need to know what the job actually involved, or whether it paid well, or if you

