De Bruin, who also runs a horticultural business with her husband, said she had always been interested in governance and leadership.

This includes being on the school board for 17 years and being a Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust trustee.

She is also a member of the NZ Institute of Directors and the NZ Institute of Primary Industry Management.

However, completing the Agri-Women’s Development Trust Escalator Programme in 2017 inspired her to go further.

“It gave me the motivation I needed to think big and put my skills to use in an organisation like HortNZ,” she said

“During my time, I feel I have made a worthwhile contribution to the grower base as well as to the organisation itself.”

De Bruin served as chair of the Horticulture NZ Audit and Risk Committee during her term.

She said being a Horticulture NZ director opened opportunities she would not otherwise have had.

“For instance, I was invited to be part of the Northland Inc. steering group as a direct result of being a HortNZ director, as I could contribute from the perspective of horticulture at a national level.”

De Bruin said one of the best things about the experience was meeting growers across New Zealand and at conferences.

“I’ve just loved the grower visits and getting to see their operations,” she said.

“Talking to them has been so interesting and inspiring.

“It’s a privilege that I wouldn’t have had without being on the board.”

She said the Horticulture NZ board needed a broad mix of skills, experience, and insight at the table, as well as a passion for helping to shape the sector’s future.

“If you think you can make a difference or know someone who has the skills and understanding to do so, make sure you apply or make a nomination.”

To be eligible, candidates must be active growers or directors, shareholders, trustees, or employees of an active grower.

Nominations close on Monday, June 9.