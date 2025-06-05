Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Horticulture NZ: Kathryn de Bruin leaves board, encourages new nominations

The Country
3 mins to read

Horticulture New Zealand board director Katheryn de Bruin is leaving the role after six years.

Horticulture New Zealand board director Katheryn de Bruin is leaving the role after six years.

Horticulture New Zealand board director Kathryn de Bruin is stepping down after six years in the role.

“I have really enjoyed my time on the board,” she said.

De Bruin is a chartered accountant with a business in Dargaville that serves agricultural and horticultural clients.

“I came to the board

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country