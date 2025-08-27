Kate Scott, chief executive of levy-funded industry group Horticulture New Zealand, opened the event and said growers have had to be resilient this year.
“If there’s one word that sums up the past year in New Zealand horticulture, it’s resilience.
“Resilience in the way growers have recovered from adverse events, resilience in the face of rising costs, regulatory reform, biosecurity threats and the ongoing and unpredictable issues that arise every day when we’re growing food for New Zealand and the world.”
Associate Agriculture Minister responsible for horticulture, Nicola Grigg, said she had high expectations for uptake of the plan by growers.
“While in government, we certainly do have a role to play in it being successful, I do want to be very clear that it is on you to make it successful.”
She said the Government was determined to address the “broken” Resource Management Act (RMA) system, and to cut red tape and regulatory burden for farmers.
“Our old foe, the RMA. We want our regulatory settings to have a default of ‘yes’ rather than ‘no’.”
Finance Minister Nicola Willis said farmers she had spoken to were concerned that while the RMA reforms were being carried out, they were operating without a consent.
“We’re very conscious of that, and you’ve been top of mind for us and our RMA reforms, because we can’t actually contemplate a world in which a government would literally turn around to New Zealanders and say, ‘sorry, we’re not consenting the growing of vegetables in New Zealand, because we think it’s bad for the environment’.”
“That doesn’t make sense.
“It would be a lot worse for the New Zealand environment if Kiwis couldn’t access fresh, locally grown vegetables.
In light of the cost-of-living crisis, he said consumers were “trading down” and hunting promotions, which retailers like German-owned value supermarket giant Aldi in Australia were capitalising on, which drove down prices overall.
The Commerce Commission’s grocery commissioner, Pierre van Heerden, said supermarket margins had continued to grow over the long term, but slowed recently.
He said the grocery code excluded the relationship between suppliers and wholesalers, which it was looking into.
Van Heerden urged growers to share their experiences with supermarket and wholesale buyers by contacting the commission.
Growers vote on the advocacy body’s future
The Horticulture New Zealand annual general meeting raised more than $18 million in revenue in the year to March, including from grower levies, resulting in a surplus of $1.2m after tax, up from $421,822 last year.
However, it expected a deficit in the next financial year.