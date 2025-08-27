Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Horticulture: Fruit and vege growers convene in Wellington to tackle sector’s big challenges

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Fruit on display at the conference. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

Fruit on display at the conference. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The who’s who of New Zealand’s fruit and vegetable sector are convening in the capital this week to bite into the challenges facing horticulture.

More than 800 produce companies, growers, regulators and government officials attended the two-day horticulture and RSE conferences

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save