She said they could play a “beneficial role” within horticulture, though she acknowledged it might be more difficult to rear them and introduce them to systems.

Part of this was that most of the NZ research to date has focused on spider numbers in specific farm ecosystems.

“We can look at ways that we can enhance and encourage them into those systems,” Sullivan said.

“So if we can understand what it is that the spiders like about a habitat, do they like the complex branch structure as they’ve found overseas, do they like native plantings.

“We can create those conditions within the productive system to encourage those spiders in and perform that ecosystem service of consuming pest insects.”

It’s been estimated that spiders consume up to 800 million tons of (mostly) bugs globally per year, and overseas studies have shown the positive impacts of this on horticultural farms.

“I think it’s an approach we should be looking at in Aotearoa NZ.”

Sullivan said more funding was needed to study how spiders can be used for more eco-friendly pest control practices in the horticultural sector.

- RNZ