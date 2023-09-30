Dr Annette Richardson is the recipient of the 2023 Kiwifruit Innovation Award. Photo / Brydie Thompson / Brydie Photography

The 2023 Kiwifruit Innovation Award has been won by Dr Annette Richardson for her work in exploring budbreak - a crucial stage in the growth cycle of kiwifruit.

Established in 2015 by former chairman of Kiwifruit New Zealand, Sir Brian Elwood, the Kiwifruit Innovation Award recognises people who have solved a problem or created value for the kiwifruit industry through great innovation.

Richardson, a Plant & Food Research scientist, is an expert in plant physiology.

She has explored kiwifruit growing techniques to support future production throughout her almost 40-year career.

Her work around budbreak has led to advancements that have helped increase yields and contributed to the overall quality of kiwifruit crops.

Richardson has researched budbreak in kiwifruit extensively, to support grower returns with increased yields of fruit with reduced variability.

One of Richardson’s first pieces of work was her involvement in the introduction of Hi-Cane to the kiwifruit industry back in 1988.

Hi-Cane is a budbreak enhancer applied once to vines in the dormant winter period.

She continues to lead in this field, as a vital part of the team researching alternative ways to support budbreak in kiwifruit, and learning more about the fundamental science behind this process.

Zespri Cchairman and award judge Bruce Cameron said Richardson was instrumental in the continued growth and success of the kiwifruit industry.

“Dr Richardson’s knowledge of plants and how they grow under varying conditions has helped the industry remain resilient while also helping pave the way for a more sustainable future,” he said.

“She has the incredible ability to take complex science and convey it to the industry in a way which people can understand and use.”

Cameron said Richardson’s research had had an impact on the industry.

“Her work in researching kiwifruit budbreak and vines, in new cultivar development and in supporting the industry’s ongoing use of Hi-Cane through modifying it for new gold and red varieties, as well as its alternatives - has helped shape the way kiwifruit is grown.

“[Her research has] ensured the industry can adapt to meet the growing demand for kiwifruit around the world and return more value back to growers and our communities.”

NZKGI chair and award judge Mark Mayston said Richardson’s work with Hi-Cane had been incredibly valuable to the industry.

“Hi-Cane, used once per year on kiwifruit orchards, is a critical chemical for the success of the kiwifruit industry.

“It promotes uniform budbreak of flowers, ultimately maximising the production of high-quality kiwifruit.

“The certainty that budbreak enhancers create allows for the prosperity of our industry, the returns of which flow back into New Zealand’s communities.”

Fellow judge Kristy McDonald KC, chair of kiwifruit industry regulator Kiwifruit New Zealand, echoed these sentiments.

“Research that is targeted, sustained and innovative is vital to the continuing success of New Zealand kiwifruit in a world that is facing environmental challenges and ever-increasing costs.

“Dr Richardson’s work focuses both on the science and the development of real-world solutions that will benefit growers and the industry. I congratulate Dr Richardson on her outstanding contribution over many years.”

Richardson said kiwifruit was an exciting industry to be part of.

“It’s really rewarding to see all that industry has achieved over a few decades and I know there’s an exciting future ahead.”