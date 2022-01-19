Levin strongman Stephen Burnell will be in action again this weekend.

There has been a change to the Horowhenua Strongman and Strongwoman competition this weekend at the Levin Showgrounds.

At the inaugural competition, last year, competitors were required to pull a fire engine. This year, to stay true to the roots of the historic rural show, they'll be required to pull a John Deere tractor.

The seated tractor pull was one of several new disciplines in the 2022 competition, including bar raises, monster dumbell presses, keg carries, and a gruelling river stone event - the heaviest weighing 166kg.

Seirosa Utailesolo won the Novice Woman title at the Horowhenua Strongman and Woman competition last year.

The show was a huge hit last year and attracted massive crowds that were mesmerised by the grunting and heaving and astonishing feats of strength.

Organiser Stephen Burnell, who will be competing himself in the event, said 24 athletes from around New Zealand had entered including local strongman Slade Salton who competed in the 90kg novice event last year.

Salton was taking on the heavier open grade this time and gets a chance to pit himself against the likes of New Zealand champion Chris Riddiford.

Vendy Vespalcova, from Auckland, won the under-82kg event at Horowhenua Strongman and Woman competition last year.

A real drawcard for the women's open event was Shayna Wirihana, a New Zealand champion, while her brother Connor Mocke had also entered, marking a comeback from injury.

The event was scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday of this weekend's Levin AP&I Show.