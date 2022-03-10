Holstein-Friesian cow Velaleen Baxter Condola, owned by Nathan Bayne, of North Otago, won the mature cow class in the Otago and Southland regional finals in the Semex on-farm competition and was judge Vince Steiner's pick for best overall cow of the competition. "What a cow - a well-balanced dairy cow," Steiner said. Photo / Supplied

Holstein-Friesian cow Velaleen Baxter Condola, owned by Nathan Bayne, of North Otago, won the mature cow class in the Otago and Southland regional finals in the Semex on-farm competition and was judge Vince Steiner's pick for best overall cow of the competition. "What a cow - a well-balanced dairy cow," Steiner said. Photo / Supplied

A judge is scrutinising Holstein Friesian cows in the South this week for a competition designed to find the best of the breed in New Zealand.

Anyone can enter their Holstein Friesian cow in the Semex on-farm competition.

Competition Otago and Southland convener Ashleigh Sinclair, of Gore, said competition judge Vince Steiner, of the Bay of Plenty, scrutinised 161 cows on 18 farms in Otago and Southland over three days last month.

The farms were spread between Tuatapere and North Otago, she said.

Steiner was looking for cows with traits including a symmetrical and balanced appearance.

He commented on how all the cows were "outstanding" and it was difficult to pick category winners, Sinclair said.

Compared with last year, five more farms and 51 more cows were entered in the southern region this year.

"I think it's because all the A&P shows have been cancelled and people are still wanting to compete."

In past competitions, the southern finalists were from a couple of farms. This year the finalists were from nine farms.

"That's pretty exciting that everyone is doing well."

The competition, run by the New Zealand Holstein Friesian Association, had six in-milk age categories.

The top two cows in each class in each region progress to the national competition to compete for the champion and reserve champion titles.

For the national competition, another judge began scrutinising the southern finalists this week, visiting the first farm in Invercargill on Monday.

The national prize winner would be announced at the Holstein Friesian New Zealand annual conference in June.