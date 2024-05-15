Holstein Friesian bull, Farside M Illustrious S3F has sired 17,313 daughters and over 90,000 granddaughters. Photo / Livestock Improvement Corporation

A Holstein Friesian that sired more than 17,000 daughters and 90,000 granddaughters has been inducted into a bull ‘Hall of Fame.’

Animal genetics company Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) has a hall of fame to recognise bulls who have contributed significantly to the dairy industry.

The bull, named Farside M Illustrious S3F, was honoured at the corporation’s annual Breeders’ Day event, where the country’s top bull breeders convened to celebrate.

Illustrious sired a total of 17,313 daughters and over 90,000 granddaughters across New Zealand following his three seasons.

He also sired 33 sons that have been used for artificial breeding, with nine of these bulls following in their father’s footsteps by joining a Premier Sires team.

LIC livestock selection manager Simon Worth said Illustrious had well and truly lived up to his name.

“Illustrious’ career as an artificial breeding bull has been full of achievements that have extended far beyond his retirement,” he said.

“His ability to help farmers breed outstanding cows that are efficient milk producers with quality udders makes him a standout.”

Worth said Illustrious was predicted to be a star performer as a young bull.

“Based on his DNA and ancestry, Illustrious ranked number one for genetic merit compared to his Holstein Friesian peers.

“Fast forward to today, that prediction was spot-on, as Illustrious is recognised as the highest production bull used in the artificial breeding industry that year (2011).”

Worth credited the bull’s impressive parentage for his achievements.

“Take a super cow family, combine it with another Hall of Fame legend in the form of Fairmont Mint-Edition, and you can see how a special recipe was created.

“It’s great to see that his daughters and sons have continued his legacy for him many years beyond his retirement, and it’s for this reason he is being recognised as the 60th animal to enter the Hall of Fame.”

Illustrious' breeders, Jacki and Graeme Barr, were presented with the award at Livestock Improvement Corporation's annual Breeders' Day event. Photo / Stephen Barker

This honour is shared with his breeders: Graeme and Jacki Barr from Tokoroa.

It is the first time the Barrs have had a bull inducted into the Hall of Fame.

They said they both were surprised and delighted.

“We knew he was a good bull,” Graeme said.

“He did well in the LIC breeding programmes and in both the national and international market.

“Illustrious is from one of my best cow families, his mum, known as No. 8 cow, had fantastic longevity, a superb udder, and always produced well.”

Barr highlighted that this cow family was known for good temperament and easy to interact with, therefore, it was no surprise to Graeme that Illustrious was too.

“I remember the Breeders’ Day we attended when Illustrious was in a Premier Sires team, one of the LIC team told me he had a great personality and was the easiest bull to work with.”

Alongside Illustrious’ induction into the Hall of Fame, this year’s Breeders’ Day event also saw KiwiCross bull, Julian Tu-Meke, getting a special shout-out as the farm team’s favourite bull.

Tu-Meke was selected for the award due to his good nature and readiness to work in the collection barn.

