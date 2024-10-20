“The cherries were massive, 20g for one cherry. They were amazing, so tasty.

“This year will be the first year we don’t have them and it’ll be very weird ... no panic at Christmas and everyone checking the weather forecast every five minutes.”

It’s been a tough decision for the family, but after extensive flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle, they tried to save the trees and spent 19 months hoping they would bounce back.

But as time went on, it became clearer the 3000 cherry trees were dying.

“These were the ones the cyclone destroyed — the water came right through and tore off all the netting so that one was a goner basically from last year,” Findlay said.

“Trees were also dying from all the water they were sitting in from cyclone and wet summers before as well.”

Ripping out all the cherry trees has been a tough decision for the family. Photo / RNZ

Since day one, local orchardist Laurie Hook has been working alongside the family.

He said cherries could be a challenging crop.

“They are easy to grow, but weather is the big issue, and if you get some good fine weather through flowering and harvest you can get some good years,” he said.

Cyclone Gabrielle flooded the orchard and destroyed the protective netting.

Which lately has not been the case, so contractors have been removing all the trees.

“There was too much damage,” Hook said.

“They don’t look healthy and they’ve suffered so much.

Orchardist Laurie Hook with Sarah, William and Maddy. Photo / RNZ

“There are no feeder roots, it’s all died and it needs that to feed the plant.”

Although the beloved cherry orchard is gone, the family’s memories of it will live on in Findley’s wedding photos and special moments with her daughter.

Cherry Gold Orchard is now closed. Photo / RNZ

“It’s so cool, I’m going to miss that,” she said.

“Maddy and I used to come here and run and walk through it.

“It was peaceful, it was nice.”

– RNZ



