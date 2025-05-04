But after a huge public response, they managed to stay open.
Al Bornie owns five cafes in Hawke’s Bay and has been sourcing milk from Origin Earth since it opened 15 years ago.
He told RNZ their closure was really disappointing, as he would have to go back to using plastic bottles of milk instead of the refillable kegs.
“It certainly helps with the waste and efficiency of it, and for us it was always a point of difference – having a nice full-cream alternative and knowing exactly where your milk comes from is a big thing for us,” Bornie said.
He said it had unique qualities and was of a high quality for customers.
“We find the milk is amazing with coffee and really brings out the flavour ... any alternative is not going to be as good,” he said.
And while it costs more than everyday dairy brands, Joanie Williams said Origin Earth was passionate about regenerative farming, and being able to trace a product back to which farm, and even which cow, it came from.
“The thing that people need to realise is it costs to care – when you decide to start doing positive things for the environment, you don’t end up with a cheap product,” she said.
‘We don’t have to justify diddly,’ landlord says
In December 2024, Origin Earth terminated the lease on their Havelock North building with landlord Peak Vision Church and said the catalyst was a 32% rent increase over three years.
They continued on a month-by-month lease and were looking at selling the business, when in March the landlord sent a scanned letter saying the lease was ending and Origin Earth had to be out of the building by May 31.