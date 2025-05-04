“It is very, very sad.

“One of the things that‘s been a lovely part of what we’ve done is the relationship we’ve got with customers.”

In August last year, Origin Earth decided to close, due to rising lease costs, predatory pricing by larger companies and a struggling economy.

But after a huge public response, they managed to stay open.

Al Bornie owns five cafes in Hawke’s Bay and has been sourcing milk from Origin Earth since it opened 15 years ago.

He told RNZ their closure was really disappointing, as he would have to go back to using plastic bottles of milk instead of the refillable kegs.

“It certainly helps with the waste and efficiency of it, and for us it was always a point of difference – having a nice full-cream alternative and knowing exactly where your milk comes from is a big thing for us,” Bornie said.

He said it had unique qualities and was of a high quality for customers.

“We find the milk is amazing with coffee and really brings out the flavour ... any alternative is not going to be as good,” he said.

And while it costs more than everyday dairy brands, Joanie Williams said Origin Earth was passionate about regenerative farming, and being able to trace a product back to which farm, and even which cow, it came from.

“The thing that people need to realise is it costs to care – when you decide to start doing positive things for the environment, you don’t end up with a cheap product,” she said.

‘We don’t have to justify diddly,’ landlord says

In December 2024, Origin Earth terminated the lease on their Havelock North building with landlord Peak Vision Church and said the catalyst was a 32% rent increase over three years.

They continued on a month-by-month lease and were looking at selling the business, when in March the landlord sent a scanned letter saying the lease was ending and Origin Earth had to be out of the building by May 31.

“We asked for an extra couple of months, which was declined. And they said we can take another four weeks,” Joanie Williams said.

“But four weeks is not going to solve the problem we have of finding a building that not only meets what we want, but also meets the requirements of MPI and the auditing system.”

Peak Vision Church spokesman Pastor Jack Lamborn told RNZ it was the Williams who made the first move by terminating their lease in December.

“They didn’t give any explanation, which they don’t have to. They just said ‘we are not going to renew our lease’,” he said.

Origin Earth asked Peak Vision if they could keep operating while they tried to sell or find new premises.

However, Lamborn said they had inquiries from people wanting to lease the building long term.

“So technically, we didn’t have a contract with them since December,” he said.

“They were in there on a verbal arrangement.

“We never broke any contract ... all they needed was a month’s notice ... At the end of the day, we don’t have to justify diddly.”

Peak Vision said they had someone who wanted to move into the building and did not want to buy the Origin Earth company.

“We are under no obligation to only take someone into that factory that they can sell their business to,” Lamborn said.

“Are we just meant to hang there forever and ever, hoping Joanie can do something?

“No, I don’t think so.”

‘We’re keeping an extremely open mind’

The Williams have listed their business and factory equipment on Trade Me this week, hoping someone might buy the Origin Earth brand, which would include all its customers and IP.

“We’re keeping an extremely open mind to anything that could or might come along,” Joanie said.

“My main focus now is to try and keep the brand going, where Richard and I end up is fine.

“I want someone that is passionate about processing dairy and selling it locally.”

She urged people to consider buying local, sustainable brands in a bid to help the planet.

“It‘s going to cost a lot more to solve these problems if we don’t start doing the little bit we can each day,” she said.

“Choosing to buy a cup of coffee from a cafe that doesn’t use plastic bottles is a good start.”

