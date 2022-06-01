Photo / Unsplash - Hush Naidoo Jade

The way rural health is represented is set to change with the establishment of a new collective.

From June 28, the Rural General Practice Network will transition to a new collective organisation called Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network.

It incorporates nine different organisations, including Rural Nurses NZ and The Rural Midwifery and Maternity Service.

Network chief executive Grant Davidson said the collective organisation will help create a united and trusted voice for rural health.

"Within the health sector, there are a plethora of organisations and it's hard to work out who does what at times, so over the last few years we've come to the conclusion that a number of us are all involved in getting better outcomes for rural communities and people living in them, so it makes sense to come together.

"Our goal, our vision, is to have really strong rural communities with good health and well-being services, so to do that we need to advocate to government and work with government agencies to get better processes, systems and funding."

Davidson said the new collective would have a strong Māori influence.

"That's really important because there is a disproportionate number of Māori in rural communities, and often they're getting the worst health outcomes.

"We're really committed to all people in rural areas having equitable health outcomes."

