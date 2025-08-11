Advertisement
Harricado: New type of avocado discovered by Nelson orchardist

RNZ
2 mins to read

The 'Harricado' has a smooth and creamy texture.

By RNZ

The “Harricado”, a new variety of avocado, has been discovered by a Nelson home orchardist.

Harry Pearson has lent his name to the fruit borne from a tree in his property - the Harricado - and has worked with the New Zealand Tree Crops

