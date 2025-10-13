Rows of colourful vegetables line this plot of land just on the outskirts of Hamilton.
For more than 10 years, David Ruan has been growing vegetables, which he sells at the local farmers’ markets under the name Suncakes Gardens, a nodto his Chinese heritage.
“In Chinese tradition, there is a Mooncake Festival, usually between late September and early October, that is Spring in New Zealand – a good time for a new growing season,” he told RNZ’s Country Life.
“The colourful fresh product in the garden are like cakes relying on solar energy, and Suncakes is a good analogy to Mooncakes.”
Up until last year, he was growing certified organic vegetables, but found this costly, switching instead to spray-free growing while still following organic principles, including making his own compost.
Ruan acknowledged it wasn’t always suitable for larger-scale growers but was keen to try it out on his own land when he moved to New Zealand.
He said larger growers tend to focus on just a few crops, but on a smaller plot of just 2.5 hectares, he grows a more diverse mix and rotates them regularly.
“My plan is to introduce more varieties.”
His wife helps with tending the garden, as does his daughter and one of his friends when it comes time to bring in the harvest.
Meanwhile, his son helps with packing the vegetables to be sold at the farmers’ markets in Cambridge and Hamilton.
Ruan said he found growing very “peaceful and relaxing”, but one of the other highlights was the many market customers who had become friends.