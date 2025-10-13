Ruan came to New Zealand from China almost 20 years ago, where he studied horticulture at university and later worked helping growers, mostly with rice crops and fruit such as oranges.

His university research focused on different methods for plum protection, including biological controls.

“They introduce beneficial insects, fungi which control the bugs you don’t want.”

Up until last year, he was growing certified organic vegetables, but found this costly, switching instead to spray-free growing while still following organic principles, including making his own compost.

Ruan acknowledged it wasn’t always suitable for larger-scale growers but was keen to try it out on his own land when he moved to New Zealand.

David Ruan says the colourful vegetables he grows are like little cakes relying on the sun for energy, hence the name Suncakes Gardens. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke, Country Life, RNZ

He said larger growers tend to focus on just a few crops, but on a smaller plot of just 2.5 hectares, he grows a more diverse mix and rotates them regularly.

“My plan is to introduce more varieties.”

For over 10 years, David Ruan's been selling vegetables at the local farmers' market. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke, Country Life, RNZ

His wife helps with tending the garden, as does his daughter and one of his friends when it comes time to bring in the harvest.

Meanwhile, his son helps with packing the vegetables to be sold at the farmers’ markets in Cambridge and Hamilton.

Ruan said he found growing very “peaceful and relaxing”, but one of the other highlights was the many market customers who had become friends.

- RNZ