'Great turnout' in Gore for ute muster

Utes of many shapes, sizes and ages - and their drivers - took part in the second Hokonui Ute Muster in Gore on Sunday.

Entrants registered at the sponsors GWD Toyota's showroom in Gore and then made their way to the Southern Field Days site at Waimumu.

The inaugural event was held last year as part of the Tussock Country Music Festival.

The festival was cancelled this year because of the uncertainty of holding the event due to Covid-19.

Muster organiser Annabel Roy said there was "a great turnout" for the event.

"Final count yet to be in but we think 80 to 90 utes, which is a better turnout than last year."

Proud ute owners from all over the Southern region had attended along with their canine companions - and some classic haircuts, Roy said.

Doug Christie (left) entered his 1973 Range Rover ute in the GWD Toyota Ute Muster. Granddaughter Maeve (15 months) and son Todd were with him at the event. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

"[We're] very glad that everybody's turned out in force today with the dogs and the mullets."

It was the first time the event had taken place inside, at the Southern Field Days shed, Roy said.

Miles and Axle Wards of Te Tipua watch what is happening at the GWD Toyota Ute Muster from the back of their grandfather Murray's 1982 Toyota Landcruiser which their father Cody entered in the event. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

"[It's} wonderful, [we're] protected from the wind."

A crowd of about 200 people attended the event, which was also a fundraiser for Rural Support Southland.