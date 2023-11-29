The Grassroots Dairy Management Graduate Programme aims to attract university graduates into the dairy industry. Photo / Christine Cornege

Graduates, employers, presenters and supporters of the Grassroots Dairy Management Graduate Programme came together in Ashburton last week to celebrate the conclusion of the 2023 programme.

At the event, graduates received their certificates of completion of the programme and the crowd heard about the future of food production from Synlait co-founder Dr John Penno.

There was also an opportunity to recognise one employer - Will Grayling of Singletree Dairies - and one presenter - Nathan Back of Dairy Vets - who had gone beyond expectations in supporting graduates this year.

The purpose of the Grassroots Dairy Management Graduate Programme is to attract university graduates into the dairy industry and match them to on-farm jobs with outstanding farmers, enabling participants to expand their learning and fast-track progression.

In just its second year, the programme has attracted another seven graduates (two more than last year) and is set to progress another nine through the dairy industry in 2024.

The Programme Committee organises approximately 30 modules for graduates to attend that run between February–November; covering topics such as people management, banking and accountancy skills, animal health, pasture and milk production and industry fundamentals.

The programme provides participants with a wealth of relationships and a networking community that they will be able to utilise throughout their careers.

With the support of DairyNZ and Rabobank, the voluntary committee of seven farmers who organised the programme have enjoyed seeing graduates thrive.

They have gone on to compete at national-level events such as the Dairy Industry Awards and Young Farmer of the Year contests, whilst also growing considerably in their on-farm roles.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry is in need of young, motivated individuals to lead farms and the committee hopes the Grassroots Dairy Management Graduate Programme will play a key role in achieving this, and further ensuring the longevity and success of the industry. - Supplied content