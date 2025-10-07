The work of New Zealand’s arable farmers is being celebrated with a new certified trademark that champions the use of locally-grown grains in our food.
After years of development, the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) launched its new Grain Mark certificationon Tuesday to help shoppers identify foods, such as bread, rolled oats, or plant milks, made only with locally grown wheat, barley, oats, and maize.
Not-for-profit Eat New Zealand hosted the launch of the new trademark during its two-day national hui in Auckland, featuring government officials, chefs, including Nadia Lim, and local food advocates and leaders.
New Zealand produces around 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat each year, mostly in Canterbury, milled into flour to make breads and other baked goods.
Lawrie said three-quarters of bread sold in New Zealand, particularly in the North Island, used imported grains mostly from Australia, due in part to problematic transport infrastructure between the two islands.
“Obviously, we’ve got some very difficult geographical hurdles,” he said.
“[It’s] expensive in terms of getting product from where we grow it to where it ends up being consumed.
“And that means that in the North Island it is cheaper to bring in grains from Australia than it is to get them from the South Island to the North.”
FAR owns the trademark and will assess licence applications for companies that meet its specifications.
It had 12 organisations with products that fit the criteria.