Government’s farm-to-forest ban doesn’t go far enough - Richard Dawkins

By Richard Dawkins
The Country·
4 mins to read

Federated Farmers wants stricter reforms to protect rural communities. Photo / Duncan Brown

Opinion by Richard Dawkins
Federated Farmers' forestry spokesman

THE FACTS

  • The Government’s “farm-to-forest” ban is expected to become law later this year.
  • Farmers are concerned that permanent pine forests will replace productive hill country.
  • The Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Scheme – Forestry Conversions) Amendment Bill aims to protect valuable land for food production while limiting tree planting under the ETS.

Despite repeated promises to rein in carbon forestry on productive farmland, the proposed changes from the Government don’t even come close to meeting expectations.

Farmers and rural communities will quite rightly be feeling a deep sense of betrayal this week – particularly with so many rural MPs sitting

