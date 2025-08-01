Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Government’s farm chores proposal misunderstood, says Federated Farmers

RNZ
4 mins to read

Federated Farmers New Zealand president Wayne Langford said farmers had been calling for clarity on the rules.

Federated Farmers New Zealand president Wayne Langford said farmers had been calling for clarity on the rules.

By RNZ

People have misunderstood the Government’s announcement regarding the threshold for light chores that children can do on farms, Federated Farmers says.

On Tuesday, Labour ridiculed the Government’s consultation with the agricultural sector after Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden’s announcement included the examples of collecting eggs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save