“I expect higher-risk activities, such as being near heavy machinery like a hay baler, will remain off-limits.

“As children grow older, they’ll be able to undertake more complex tasks with supervision and training, such as driving a tractor.”

Federated Farmers New Zealand president Wayne Langford said farmers had been calling for clarity on the rules.

“Taking a closer look at these rules is really important, so it’s disappointing a lot of people have gotten the wrong end of the stick,” Langford said.

“The Government aren’t trying to add layers of bureaucracy or wrap farm kids up in cotton wool.

“They’re actually trying to do the exact opposite of what’s been portrayed in the media so far.

“This is all about making sure health and safety rules are practical, common sense, and easy to understand - and Federated Farmers absolutely welcome that conversation.”

He said the examples given by van Velden were unfortunate and related to situations where children could be harmed, such as around large stock, heavy machinery and quad bikes.

“What she was saying was that, ‘Hey, let’s look at the roles that kids can play on-farm and some of those that maybe should be avoided’.

“For example, on my farm, I keep my young children out of the milking shed.

“It’s a dangerous place for the kids to be.

“It’s a place where they could be kicked or harmed.”

In a statement, van Velden said the Government was proposing making it clear that children could safely take part in “light chores” on family farms - but she expected higher-risk activities involving heavy machinery would remain off-limits.

Farmers had told her they wanted the law to recognise that the farm was both their workplace and home, she said.

Langford said the current health and safety rules for farmers had gone “way too far” and were unnecessarily confusing for smaller family-owned farming operations.

“We’re talking about small mum and dad type businesses which might only employ one or two staff members.

“They’re certainly not big corporates with a health and safety manager on staff.

“They’re hands-on farmers who actually spend their days farming rather than sitting in an office.

“That’s why it’s so important these rules are practical and easy to understand.”

He said confusion about health and safety obligations meant some farmers no longer allowed children on the farm like they would have in the past, for fear of falling foul of the law.

“There’s something very special about growing up on a farm and having that classic rural childhood many farmers enjoyed themselves,” Langford said.

He said his own son was very good at reading stock because he’d grown up around them and spent so much time by his father’s side on the farm.

“That’s the childhood I had, and my own kids have had something similar, but I think we’re at risk of losing that kind of upbringing if we don’t get these rules right.”

Langford said preserving that traditional rural Kiwi upbringing, while still keeping kids safe, was what was trying to be achieved.

Labour’s workplace relations and safety spokesperson Jan Tinetti said the Government was focusing on a non-existent problem, and her colleague Kieran McAnulty questioned the rationale and said he “wouldn’t have thought” it was an issue.

“It’s pretty common knowledge if an egg is covered in poo, you don’t lick it,” McAnulty said.

“Wash your hands afterwards. What’s the problem?”

But Langford said collecting eggs and watering plants was “not really what we’re talking about here”.

“The fact those are the talking points the minister was provided with by bureaucrats tells you everything you need to know about why we need to get Wellington out of farming,” Langford said.

“In reality, we’re talking about things like feeding calves, shifting stock, or helping mum and dad hose down the shed after milking - perfectly safe everyday farming activities.”

He said Federated Farmers looked forward to engaging in the consultation process.

- RNZ