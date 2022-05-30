Government targets Māori agribusiness with $34m investment

Planting a peanut crop trial in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied - MPI

The Government is committing $34.5 million over the next four years to help Māori agribusinesses lift the productivity of their whenua.

The funding will go towards the Ministry for Primary Industries Māori Agribusiness Extension Programme, which was launched in 2019.

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri said the programme had partnered with Māori agribusiness clusters, providing tools, support and information to explore ways to lift the productivity of their whenua.

The initiative would help grow Māori agribusiness programmes which had been specifically designed for whenua Māori entities, Whaitiri said.

"Our investment in Budget 2022 includes funding to boost support for Māori agribusinesses to explore new products and markets, and provide workforce skills and training initiatives that will create new jobs and increase productivity of their primary sector assets."

The post-budget announcement comes on top of a $1 billion investment over the next four years into the food and fibre sector.

