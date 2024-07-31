The review aims to make it easier for farmers and growers to access new products. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The review aims to make it easier for farmers and growers to access new products. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By RNZ

The Government has released the terms of reference for its regulatory review into agricultural and horticultural products.

Announced in June, the review aims to make it easier for farmers and growers to access new products like pesticides, inhibitors, feed and fertilisers.

Regulation Minister David Seymour said right now, there are too many delays, and the process is too complex so it stops farmers and growers from getting access to products that have been approved by other OECD countries.

“This review by the Ministry for Regulation will look at how we can speed up the process to get our farmers and growers access to the sorts of safe, innovative products they need to remain competitive,” Seymour said.